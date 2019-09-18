BBNaija: Your Mates Already Have Six Children, Tacha Attacks Seyi (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
Seyi and Tacha
Seyi and Tacha

The duo of Seyi and Tacha, 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemates, were at loggerhead again during the show on Tuesday, while in the kitchen.

It remains unknown what led to the altercation, but Tacha was head fuming as she told Seyi that his mates in Portharcourt already have six children and counting.

This is not the first time the duo have thrown heavy insults at each other with the latest being when Tacha said she has achieved more than Seyi at 23.

As a result of her incessant outbursts, Tacha was recently issued a warning strike which has since been cancelled.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija 2019, Seyi, Tacha
0

