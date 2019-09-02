BBNaija Show Is Amazing Feat For Nigerians, Africa: Jidenna

Nigerian Born US star, Jidenna has cleared the air on what he feels Big Brother Naija 2019 reality show is doing for the country.

Jidenna, who had paid a visit to the house on Sunday a few minutes before the eviction live show, told the host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he is a fan of the reality show.

In his words;“ BBNaija show is an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa.

“All the work put into it is amazing and inspiring. I saw a lot of hard work in the backstage and I was impressed with the decor in the house.”