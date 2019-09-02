BBNaija Show Is Amazing Feat For Nigerians, Africa: Jidenna

by Temitope Alabi
Jidenna
Jidenna

Nigerian Born US star, Jidenna has cleared the air on what he feels Big Brother Naija 2019 reality show is doing for the country.

Jidenna, who had paid a visit to the house on Sunday a few minutes before the eviction live show, told the host of the show Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, that he is a fan of the reality show.

In his words;“ BBNaija show is an amazing feat for Nigerians and Africa.

“All the work put into it is amazing and inspiring. I saw a lot of hard work in the backstage and I was impressed with the decor in the house.”

