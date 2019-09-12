BBNaija: Tacha Has Body Odour – Mike Tells Khafi

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike has revealed that fellow housemate, Tacha has body odour after the pure bliss challenge on Wednesday.

Information Nigeria recalls that evicted housemate, Kimoprah had mentioned that Ella told her that the controversial housemate emits a provocative smell.

Mike was seen having the conversation with Khafi at the dressing room.

The athlete said;

“Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)

“I said something to her but l don’t think she took my word. If anyone is musky in the house we should tell her. It shouldn’t be a thing.”

Omashola also confirmed it, stating that the odour was strong because she uses garlic to cook.

Watch the video below: