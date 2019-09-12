BBNaija: Tacha Has Body Odour – Mike Tells Khafi

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Mike has revealed that fellow housemate, Tacha has body odour after the pure bliss challenge on Wednesday.

Mike and Tacha
BBNaija housemates, Mike and Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls that evicted housemate, Kimoprah had mentioned that Ella told her that the controversial housemate emits a provocative smell.

Mike was seen having the conversation with Khafi at the dressing room.

The athlete said;

“Khafi tell your friend (Tacha) to top up ( apply roll-on)

“I said something to her but l don’t think she took my word. If anyone is musky in the house we should tell her. It shouldn’t be a thing.”

Omashola also confirmed it, stating that the odour was strong because she uses garlic to cook.

Read Also: Mercy Reveals The Only Thing That Can Make Her ‘Cum’

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Mike, Tacha
0

You may also like

Happy Birthday Gbenro Ajibade!!!

Biodun Okeowo Is The Queen Of Curves In Stunning Birthday Photos

Yahoo boy sells bakery owned by white man to another white man in Benin

Timi Dakolo and His wife

Just In: There Are Strange Men Outside My House With Guns – Timi Dakolo Cries Out(photo)

‘Dear Tonto Dikeh, the world knows you have no shame, I never went to jail because of your husband’ – Michael Ozigbo opens up

Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke Slams Her Colleagues Who Flaunt Cars And Houses (video)

Photos: Ngozi Nwosu Released From UK Hospital After Surgery

Beverly Osu shades celebrities as she thanks BankyW for changing the celeb news (Photo)

Paul Okoye Steps Out In Matching Outfits With His Son

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *