BBNaija: Tacha Is A Low Budget Cee-C, Says Mercy

by Eyitemi
BBNaija Cee, Tacha, and Mercy
Following Tacha‘s several feuds with fellow housemates as the show gears up to an end, Mercy, a fellow housemate, has described the controversial housemate as a low budget Cee-C.

Recall that Cee-C, a former housemate in the previous edition of the reality TV show, became controversial and engaged in feuds with fellow housemates as the show approached its tail end.

Mercy thinks Tacha is also trying to employ the same tactics so as to become fans favorite.

She made the comment while conversing with Ike.

Her words:

She can’t be CeeC; she no even hard. She’s forming to be hard, but that is how CeeC is. This one [Tacha] is a wannabe, low-budget CeeC.”

