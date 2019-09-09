BBNaija: Tacha Is Fire, But If You Know Her You Will Love Her — Sir Dee

by Olayemi Oladotun

Amidst the ongoing war between BBNaija housemates, Tacha and Seyi, evicted housemate, Sir Dee has come out to defend Tacha, and explains why the controversial housemate looks mean and tough on the outside.

SirDee
Tacha and Sir Dee

According to him, ‘meeting her is fire, that is all you see but that is the beauty of fire it melts everything. Tacha is an emotional human being …’ he said.

Also Read: I Love What Tacha Said To Seyi: Ex-BBN Housemate, Thelma

He further stressed how Tacha greatly took care of him during his more than two months stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Seyi, SIr Dee, Tacha
0

You may also like

Wizkid Acquires New House, Stages Appreciation Concert

Nigerian Singer, Alizee was billed to perform at Harrysong’s concert before her death

Temi Otedola Demands A G-Wagon From Boyfriend, Mr Eazi (Photos)

Wizkid Set To Perform At 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Wizkid Set To Perform At 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony

“I’m a proud Catholic…. No need to Judge” – John Dumelo to People Accusing him of Idolatry over Instagram Post

I Didn’t Know My Husband So Well Before I Got Pregnant For Him – Omawunmi

Alex Ekubo Cries Over Series Of Unfortunate Events In Nigeria

Wizkid Reveals Top Artistes Is Interested In Working With, See List

See How Much Ebuka Tailor Sew His Viral Agbada Design

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *