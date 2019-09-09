BBNaija: Tacha Is Fire, But If You Know Her You Will Love Her — Sir Dee

Amidst the ongoing war between BBNaija housemates, Tacha and Seyi, evicted housemate, Sir Dee has come out to defend Tacha, and explains why the controversial housemate looks mean and tough on the outside.

According to him, ‘meeting her is fire, that is all you see but that is the beauty of fire it melts everything. Tacha is an emotional human being …’ he said.

He further stressed how Tacha greatly took care of him during his more than two months stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Watch the video below: