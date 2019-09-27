After the Big Brother Naija live eviction which saw the end of one of the housemates, Mercy and Tacha engaged in a renewed fight.

The curvy video vixen didn’t hesitate to bash her fellow housemate for only bathing once during her period.

Mercy had claimed that Tacha smells and men are eating ‘shit and gutter‘ from her vagina.

Tacha could also be heard shouting at the top of her voice in the background.

The video vixen’s revelation has confirmed that the Instagram twerker has body odour.

Watch the video below: