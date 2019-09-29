BBNaija: Tacha Will Go Places: Lawmaker Declares

A member of the House of Representatives and CEO of Nairabet sports betting company, Akin Alabi says Tacha, disqualified Big Brother Nigeria housemate will go places.

The lawmaker said on Saturday via his Twitter handle that although he doesn’t watch the show, he keeps hearing one name(Tacha) and that means she will go places he concluded.

Tacha was disqualified on Friday night from the show for an unpleasant display she put up.

See post below