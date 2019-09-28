BBNaija: Teebillz Vows To Make Tacha Bigger Than Big Brother

by Olayemi Oladotun

Talent manager, TeeBillz, has vowed to make disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, the biggest brand out of Africa.

Tacha was disqualified from the on-going Big Brother Naija reality TV show for physical violence following her clash with fellow housemate, Mercy.

Her disqualification was announced on Friday evening.

In Instagram posts on Saturday, Teebillz expressed interest in working with her, calling her the Kim Kardashian of Africa.

