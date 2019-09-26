BBNaija: Tuoyo Says He Misses Diane And Can’t Wait To Hug Her

Evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tuoyo, has revealed that he misses Diane, a fellow housemate, and can’t wait to give her a tight hug when she comes out from the house.

Read Also: BBNaija: Gedoni Is Deceiving Khafi, Ike And Mercy Complement Each Other —Tuoyo

He made this known in an Instagram post.

What he posted below: