BBNaija: Tuoyo Says He Misses Diane And Can’t Wait To Hug Her

by Eyitemi
Tuoyo and Diane
Evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tuoyo, has revealed that he misses Diane, a fellow housemate, and can’t wait to give her a tight hug when she comes out from the house.

He made this known in an Instagram post.
What he posted below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Diane, Tuoyo
0

