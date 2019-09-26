BBNaija: Tuoyo Says He Misses Diane And Can’t Wait To Hug Her

Evicted Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tuoyo, has revealed that he misses Diane, a fellow housemate, and can’t wait to give her a tight hug when she comes out from the house.
He made this known in an Instagram post.
What he posted below:
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to say this🙈…. But I’ll say this now; I am a huge fan of Diane and I miss her so much😢….congratulations on Qualifying to the finals😁👌🏾… Can’t wait for the show to be over so that I can give her a very tight hug…😊😊😉 #bbnaija #tynation