BBNaija: Uche Maduagwu Slams Celebrities Supporting, Promoting Tacha

by Michael
Nollywood Actor Uche Maduagwu
Nollywood Actor and writer, Uche Maduagwu has taken to his Instagram page to attack celebrities that are supporting and promoting Tacha of the Big Brother Naija House.

He took to his Instagram to call on them to target their support on things that actually matter in the country.

He also mentioned that Tacha on her own can only win Big Brother Ghana and not Big Brother Naija because she is talentless. This followed after some celebrities had promised endorsements and sponsorship for the housemate if she wins the competition.

See The Instagram Post Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B22Ox-pnDog/

