BBNaija: What Is Mercy Still Doing In The House, If Tacha Was Disqualified?: Daddy Freeze

Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has queried why Mercy wasn’t disqualified alongside Tacha since the duo were both involved in the burst up that rocked the show on Friday.

Read Also: Daddy Freeze Gives More Insight On How Fingering, Giving Head; Is Biblical

Speaking in an Instagram post, he explained that Mercy assaulted evicted housemate, Tacha, by flinging her hair twice on the controversial housemate’s face.

See what he wrote: