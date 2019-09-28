BBNaija: What Is Mercy Still Doing In The House, If Tacha Was Disqualified?: Daddy Freeze

Popular On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has queried why Mercy wasn’t disqualified alongside Tacha since the duo were both involved in the burst up that rocked the show on Friday.
Read Also: Daddy Freeze Gives More Insight On How Fingering, Giving Head; Is Biblical
Speaking in an Instagram post, he explained that Mercy assaulted evicted housemate, Tacha, by flinging her hair twice on the controversial housemate’s face.
See what he wrote:
View this post on Instagram
Dear Big brother, just in case you missed the clip here it is again, we can clearly see Mercy assaulting @symply_tacha twice once with how she flung her hair in Tacha’s face, the second time when she grabbed the iron in a threatening manner; THAT’S ASSAULT! – Question what is Mercy still doing in the house if Tacha was disqualified? – Mercy needs to be disqualified as well, unless you are employing a different metric for both of them, which in my opinion reeks hypocrisy! ~FRZ