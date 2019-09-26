BBNaija: White Woman Campaigns For Tacha

2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha, has definitely gone International as a video of a white woman campaigning and soliciting votes for her has surfaced on the internet.
In the video, the unidentified white woman was heard shouting vote, Tacha. The controversial housemate is currently facing eviction after Frodd, a fellow housemate, nominated her.
Voting is expected to end on Thursday with the announcement on who would be evicted made on Sunday.
Read Also: Nigerians Mock Tacha For Failing To Spell Daughter And Port Harcourt Correctly
Celebrities like Peter Okoye, Bobrisky and the likes have also identified with the controversial housemate.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Good Morning TITANS worldwide. . A quick reminder that your girl has just today and tomorrow to be taken into the finals and this all depends on YOU all. . Side talks are NOT important at this point please. . DO NOT RESPOND TO ANYONE TRYING TO GET A REACTION FROM YOU FOR ANY REASON. . Only have in mind that you LOVE TACHA. You care about Tacha. You want the BEST for Tacha. You have GENUINE LOVE FOR TACHA and you OWE NOBODY as explanation as to why you’re all in for Tacha. . Have these in mind and channel all your energy in VOTING for Tacha. . By all your energy I mean “everything” . I am sure none of you her lovers would be happy to see her NOT MAKE IT to the finals after all you’ve being through for this. . You have successfully voted for her 9 times. Nine weeks out of eleven you have come all out for her. . Keep that energy my darlings. . Think of how you MADE it this far!!! . Think of what made you hold on to this stage. . Think of the issues you’ve faced because of Tacha and this game and NEVER GIVE UP on her NOW that it matters the MOST. . I love you all so much and sincerely appreciate your efforts. . You all are doing amazing and TACHA would be too shocked to find out she has a FAMILY in you all. . . sms VOTE Tacha to 32052. (Costs 30naira) . Click link on bio to VOTE for free via website. . Moving on 💪🏽💪🏽