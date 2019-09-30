BBNaija: Why I Regret Supporting Tacha: Nollywood Actor

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that he regrets supporting disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, because being evicted is better than being disqualified.
The Nollywood actor made this known in an Instagram post on Monday.
See what he posted below:
View this post on Instagram
I regret supporting Tacha in #BBnaija2019, i was carried away by her beauty, but Mercy is a Queen… I should have listened earlier to all my fans in #Naija, #London, #Ghana and the rest of the #world who told me not to support her, but i am #happy i made the right choice, my people, its better for an housemate to be voted out from #BBnaija, than for such housemate to be disqualified, that one is a #national disgrace. If such an housemate were to be in a more civilised society like #UK or #America, people will never support such housemate because of the shame of being disqualified on a reality #television show.