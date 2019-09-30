BBNaija: Why I Regret Supporting Tacha: Nollywood Actor

by Valerie Oke
Tacha
Tacha

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has shared that he regrets supporting disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha, because being evicted is better than being disqualified.

 

The Nollywood actor made this known in an Instagram post on Monday.

See what he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I regret supporting Tacha in #BBnaija2019, i was carried away by her beauty, but Mercy is a Queen… 👑👑 I should have listened earlier to all my fans in #Naija, #London, #Ghana and the rest of the #world who told me not to support her, 🙄but i am #happy i made the right choice, my people, its better for an housemate to be voted out from #BBnaija, than for such housemate to be disqualified, that one is a #national disgrace. 🤣If such an housemate were to be in a more civilised society like #UK or #America, people will never support such housemate because of the shame of being disqualified on a reality #television show. I am the biggest #actor in #Nigeria, 🎬 because i am the only popular actor that has ever gotten the attention of an A-List #celebrity in #Hollywood. ✈️This year, i prophecy to the first 20 #beautiful girls to vote for #Mercy in #PepperDem, may you never be disqualified from your success.💎 #repost #instagram #Tacha #FollowMe #Like4Likes #Nollywood #instagood #smile #Lagos #Abuja

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on Sep 29, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

