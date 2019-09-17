BBNaija: “Your Tongue Will Not Enter My Pure Bliss Pussy” – Mercy Tells Ike (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike was recently filmed telling Mercy how he would like to taste her private part with his tongue before they leave the house.

Mercy and Ike
Big Brother Naija lovebirds, Mercy and Ike

The curvy video vixen, however, stated that she will not allow Ike to penetrate her or even use his tongue to enter her ‘strawberry choco and pure bliss pussy’.

Ike, who seemed determined to have a taste of her, pleaded Mercy saying “Please, Please” but she insisted that she will never allow him.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B2a2_TQAdmM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

