BBNaija2019: Frodd Calls Khafi Two-Faced Person For Winning Car

Things turned on its own after the Saturday Night party in the Big Brother Naija house, as Khafi became the hot topic for discussion amongst other housemates.

Mercy and Diane began the gossip about the Innoson challenge winner, going as far as describing her as a low budget Tacha, before Frodd took it to another level when he confronted her by describing her as a two-faced person.

According to him, Khafi’s refusal to drop the rope during the Innnoson challenge after Gedoni asked everyone to do so is an act of manipulation.

Watch the video below: