BBNaija2019: Seyi Awolowo Wins Veto Power

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Seyi, has emerged the winner of this week’s ‘Veto Power Game of Chance’ in the ongoing ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show.

As usual, the game was played after the Sunday live eviction show which saw two housemates leave the house.

Esther and Sir Dee‘s time in the house came to an end, leaving twelve housemates to continue the race for the 60 million naira.

Seyi emerged victorious after becoming the housemate with the lowest number of marbles.

With his position came 100 Bet9ja Coins and bonus coins for his each of his teammates, ‘Team Enigma’.

This is his second time as the VPH, the first time he got the attention of many Nigerians as he declined from saving himself from the list of nominated housemates.

This time around, a lot of people are on the watch for his next move. s he going to save himself this time around? Which housemate will save this time? Tacha? No one knows.