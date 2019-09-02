BBNaija2019: Seyi Awolowo Wins Veto Power

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Seyi, has emerged the winner of this week’s ‘Veto Power Game of Chance’ in the ongoing ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show.

Seyi
Seyi Awolowo

As usual, the game was played after the Sunday live eviction show which saw two housemates leave the house.

Esther and Sir Dee‘s time in the house came to an end, leaving twelve housemates to continue the race for the 60 million naira.

Seyi emerged victorious after becoming the housemate with the lowest number of marbles.

Also Read: No One In Your Generation Has Achieved What Awolowo Family Has Achieved — Seyi Mocks Mercy

With his position came 100 Bet9ja Coins and bonus coins for his each of his teammates, ‘Team Enigma’.

This is his second time as the VPH, the first time he got the attention of many Nigerians as he declined from saving himself from the list of nominated housemates.

This time around, a lot of people are on the watch for his next move. s he going to save himself this time around? Which housemate will save this time? Tacha? No one knows.

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Esther, Seyi, Tacha
0

You may also like

Today In Nigerian History: 16th January

Just In: Court sentences killer of former Ondo deputy governor’s daughter to death

Pictures From The UK Edition Of Davido’s 30 Billion Concert

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd May, 2019

Monkey Pox: Parents withdraw children from school in Bayelsa

Joint task force rescues two kidnap victims

Mercy Aigbe’s estranged husband, Lanre Gentry shows off his ‘new love’ (photo)

Manchester City Vs Chelsea; All the Juice

i will devout the rest of my life to fighting you

”I Will Devote The Rest Of My Life To Fighting You” – Lady Threatens Ambode For Detaining Her Father

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *