BBNaija2019: Seyi Says He Thinks Tacha Is In Love With Him

Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi, while talking to Venita, revealed that controversial housemate, Tacha is in love with him.

The duo exchanged words on Thursday which led to Seyi threatening to make Tacha get a third strike to evict her from the show.

The two times head of house expressed that Tacha is trying to increase her TV rating when she came shouting at him instead of simply speaking to him directly.

Venita, on the other hand, tries to be subtle by telling Seyi that he might have misread the situation.

Watch the video below: