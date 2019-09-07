BBNaija2019: Seyi Says He Thinks Tacha Is In Love With Him

by Olayemi Oladotun

Big Brother Naija housemate, Seyi, while talking to Venita, revealed that controversial housemate, Tacha is in love with him.

Seyi and Tacha
Seyi and Tacha

The duo exchanged words on Thursday which led to Seyi threatening to make Tacha get a third strike to evict her from the show. 

Also Read: Rivers State Governor Sends Message To Tacha (Video)

The two times head of house expressed that Tacha is trying to increase her TV rating when she came shouting at him instead of simply speaking to him directly.

Venita, on the other hand, tries to be subtle by telling Seyi that he might have misread the situation.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Seyi, Tacha, Venita
0

You may also like

Kid Cudi Leaves Kanye West’s G.O.O.D Music Label.

Fela Is A Year Older [Posthumously ] … Dj Jimmy Jatt Too Is A Year Older Today

CDQ Comes Hard On Dammy Krane Over His Arrest In Miami, See What He Said

2face Idibia – “I Thought I Won’t Be Faithful In Marriage”

Yvonne Jegede’s husband, Abounce fires at fan who came for his marriage

Kim Kardashian lookalike prostitute slams Raheem Sterling over payment for s3x

Dancehall music can never die in Nigeria —Marvelous Benjy

Actor Charles Okocha celebrates son’s 10th birthday (Photo)

Tonto Dikeh Heaps Praises On Jeremiah Ogbodo For Styling Goodluck Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *