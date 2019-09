Recently evicted housemates from the big brother Naija show, Esther and Sir Dee have begun their media tour.

On Sunday, the duo exited the Big Brother Naija house as the 13th and 14th housemates to be evicted from the show.

Like the other housemates evicted before them, they began their media tour at The BeatFM in Lagos.

See picture below: