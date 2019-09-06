BBNaija2019: Sir Dee Signs As Bet9ja Ambassador

Recently evicted housemate of Big Brother Naija pepper dem edition, Sir Dee has signed as Bet9ja ambassador.

The housemate, who was evicted on Sunday, joined a host of other housemates that have signed with the official sponsor of the reality show.

The former banker began his media tour with Esther at the beginning of this week at some radio stations.

He took to his twitter page to announce this good news as he thanked the brand for placing faith in him.

See his tweet below: