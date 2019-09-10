Be Careful What You Tweet About Kaduna, We Will Get You: El Rufai

El-Rufai
Nasir El Rufai

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El Rufai has issued a strong warning to anyone who intends to tweet anything about the state.

The governor made this known, according to Bashir Ahmad, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on new media at the book launch on Tuesday in Abuja

According to Ahmad, El-Raufai says anyone wishing to tweet anything against the state must be very aware that he(El-Rufai) is watching and they have strong laws in the state to get the person.

Read Also: Nigerians Throw Stones At Buhari’s Aide Over Fayemi, El-Rufai’s Attendance At WEF

” If you want to tweet anything about Kaduna be very careful because I am watching and …we have a very very strong law to get you. – Mal. Nasiru @elRufai at the @Omojuwa’s #DigitalWealthBook Abuja Launch. #CODED2019.”

