Be Smart With Who You Carry Along In Life: DJ Jimmy Jatt

by Eyitemi
Legendary Nigeria Disc Jockey, Jimmy Jatt, has adviced his fans to be smart adding that this is a world where everyone comes to collect what you have.

He further adviced that once what they are collecting finishes then they would disappear.

He concluded by saying people would always be people.

His words:

In a world where everyone comes to collect when you have, When you don’t have they disappear. People will always be people. Be smart with who you carry along in Life.

