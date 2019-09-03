Beautiful Introduction Photos Of Davido, Chioma Hit The Internet

Nigerian superstar, Davido made headlines on Monday after he shared a photo of his visit to the family of his long time girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland.

After eight months of being away, the singer decided it was time to meet his soon to be in laws for a proper introduction.

Davido also hinted that they will tie the knot in 2020, adding that Cubana Priest will be the one to join them in holy matrimony.

The couple-to-be shared the lovely new pictures after their introduction ceremony.

