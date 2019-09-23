Beautiful Photos Of Mide Martins And Her Husband Afeez Abiodun Owo

Mide Martins and Husband
Mide Martins And Her Husband

Popular Nigerian actress, Mide Funmi Martins has taken to the internet to share a cute photo of herself with her husband, Afeez Abiodun Owo.

The couple has been showing their love for each other for a while now.

Recall there were rumors of their separation but Mide cleared the air, saying it’s all false, adding that her love for her husband will not fade whether ugly or handsome.

She also said love is not about being beautiful or being handsome and she might not be happy if she had married the most handsome man in the world, which is one thing people don’t understand about relationships.

See The Photo Here:

Mide Martins and Husband
Mide and her husband
0

