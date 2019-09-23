Ben Bruce Commends Buhari’s ‘Maturity On Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians’

by Eyitemi

Image result for ben bruce and buhari

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, the former member representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari‘s maturity, following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The self-styled ”Mr. Common Sense” in the rare commendation, said the fact that Buhari showed restrained following the attack is worthy of praise.

Read Also: Silverbird Group To Become The First To Possess Electric Cars In Nigeria; Ben Bruce

He made this known via his Twitter handle.

His words:

President Muhammadu Buhari showed maturity and restraint on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and this is commendable.

What he tweeted below:

Tags from the story
Ben Bruce, President Buhari, Xenophobia
0

You may also like

Imo vote Okorocha for second term as PDP’s Ikpeazu floors ex-Diamond Bank MD, Otti, in Abia

N/Assembly Will Strengthen Electoral System Before 2015, Says Ekweremadu

“Develop Your Marking Scheme And Mark Us,” Jonathan Dares Critics As Administration Rates Self High

My Successor Will Be Chosen By God, Says Jang

I’ll Surely Win Re-election – Jonathan Declares

Shettima Dissolves Cabinet

APC Believes It Owns Lagos And The People In It – Fani-Kayode

You may leave if you have another country – Buhari

Most Politicians Are Guilty Of False Declaration Of Assets – Okunrounmu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *