Ben Bruce Commends Buhari’s ‘Maturity On Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians’

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, the former member representing Bayelsa East in the National Assembly, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari‘s maturity, following the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa.

The self-styled ”Mr. Common Sense” in the rare commendation, said the fact that Buhari showed restrained following the attack is worthy of praise.

He made this known via his Twitter handle.

His words:

President Muhammadu Buhari showed maturity and restraint on the xenophobic attacks in South Africa and this is commendable.

What he tweeted below: