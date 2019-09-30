Biggie Announces ‘Monday Shocker’ In BBNaija House

The Big Brother Naija housemates are in for a big surprise after Biggie announced what he describes as a ‘Monday Shocker’.

It is, however, not clear what the ‘shock’ will be or who will be ‘shocked’.

An Independence Carnival will also be set up for the housemates by 10pm tonight as Nigeria prepares to celebrate its 59th Independence anniversary on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria recalls Biggie had earlier revealed that he is giving away all furniture such as beds, lounge chairs, refrigerator, dining table set, TV, Head of House chair and more in the Pepper Dem House and N1m cash to lucky DStv and GOtv customers from Monday, 23 September till Sunday, 29 September.

Viewers will stand the chance of winning one of these items but, first, they need to reconnect their DStv or Gotv package or staying tuned to DStv channel 198 or GOtv channel 29 to keep enjoying exciting new twists every day on the show.