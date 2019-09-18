Billionaire Femi Otedola Picks Majek Fashek’s Medical Bill In London Hospital

by Eyitemi
Femi Otedola and Majek Fashek
Femi Otedola and Majek Fashek

Foremost Nigerian business mogul and billionaire, Femi Otedola, has taken up the responsibility of the medical bills of legendary singer, Majekodunmi Fasheki, otherwise known as Majek Fashek.

The singer is currently down with a life-threatening infection at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in London that was made known to the public by his manager, Uzoma Day Omenka.

Read Also: Majek Fashek Is Very Sick, Receiving Treatment In London — Manager

Confirming Otedeola’s gesture, Uzoma said: ‘we really appreciate him for coming through and taking care of the hospital bills. Its a huge relief and we are grateful. We however still need more support from well-meaning Nigerians to take care of other expenses.

