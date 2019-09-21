Bird Turns To Old Woman In Lagos

by Verity
Old woman

A bird has allegedly turned into an old woman in Oworonshoki area of Lagos State, leaving residents in shock.

The incident reportedly happened at No 39 Miyaki Street Oworonshoki, Lagos, on Saturday.

Read Also: Drama As Bird Lands On Hospital Patient's Bed; Turns Into A Lady (Video)

According to an eyewitness, a big bird landed on the ground and turned to an old woman.

On interrogation, the woman said she flew all the way from Ijebu-ode, Ogun state.

The residents, it was gathered, poured anointing oil on the old woman, while the other bird was burnt before it could transform.

