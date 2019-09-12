Blackface Criticizes Tiwa Savage, Davido On Live Programme (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer, Blackface recently had an interview with the WetinDey family on Max FM where he talked about the music industry.

The former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, whose real name is Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, criticized the female artistes in the industry, especially Afro-pop Queen, Tiwa Savage, over the lyrics of her songs which according to him, doesn’t positively help the society.

The singer didn’t hesitate to put other male artistes like Davido on blast over the way they brag in their songs.

When asked about the ages of his two kids, Blackface struggled to remember as he said his daughter is 17-18, before pushing it down to 15-16.

The controversial artiste, who recently released his version of African Queen, was also unsure of the age of his son which he placed at 11-12.

Watch the video below: