BlackFace Releases Own Version Of African Queen (Listen)

Blackface album cover for African qqqqqqqqqueen
Blackface album cover for African queen

Blackface, a former member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz musical group, has finally dropped his own version of the African queen track which he claimed was his own originally.

The singer dropped the song track exactly 15 years after Tuface, a former member of the musical group, released his own version of African Queen which shot him into global prominence.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, 8th September, Blackface announced that he has released the new track and equally went ahead to share it via his social media page.

Listen to it here:

 

