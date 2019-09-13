Blackface Struggles To Remember Ages Of His Two Kids

by Temitope Alabi
Blackface
Nigerian music act, Blackface Naija

Controversial Nigerian singer Blackface has again found himself in the news following his interview on Max FM.

Recall Blackface recently released his own version of African Queen, a song he claimed was stolen from him by Tuface Idibia, many years ago.

Read Also: Blackface Criticizes Tiwa Savage, Davido On Live Programme (Video)

During the interview, Blackface was asked how old were his two kids and this became an issue for the rapper, who could not say for a fact how old his kids are.

The rapper first said his daughter is between the ages of 17-18 then said 15-16 while according to him, his son is between 10-11.

Watch the interview below;

African Queen, Blackface, tuface
0

