Blaqbonez Describes Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy As Grassroots Artists In Need Of Help (Video)

‘Shut Up’ singer and Rapper Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez has described Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy as up and coming artists in need of his help.

In his latest Instagram post, Blaqbonez said that he wants to give the trio a chance to ‘blow’ on the remix of his latest single, ‘shut up’

Blaqbonez is currently signed to 100 Crowns and has been profiled earlier this year by New York Times alongside Teni (singer), Odunsi (The Engine), and three others as the new guards of Nigerian music.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

cos Love ❤️

A post shared by mr boombastic 🕺🕺🕺 (@blaqbonez) on

