Blossom Chukwujekwu Reveals He Is Heartbroken

by Temitope Alabi
Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi
Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi

A few weeks ago, news surfaced that the marriage of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu and Maureen Esisi had ended.

The rumor was gain confirmed by actress Padira Agu despite the couple keeping mum on the issue.

Taking to his IG page today he wrote;

“Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path. Sometimes a broken heart fixes your vision.
#BlossomChukwujekwu #IAM #TheRessurection #ChosenOne #Godified #HolyGhostGang #BeautifulBeginning #Kinging #Box-office👑 #Untouchable #Unstoppable #Indestructible #Graced #IkùküÀmänáÓnyä #Incorruptible #NwaMbana-Agu #BlessingsInTheStorm.”

