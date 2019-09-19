Bobrisky Bags Endorsement Deal With Payporte

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has bagged yet another endorsement deal.

Bobriksy just bagged a deal with an online clothing store, Payporte.

Read Also: Bobrisky Reacts To Protest Staged By Nigerian Youths In Abuja (Photo)

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, he simply wrote;

“New deal from @payporte.”

This is coming just hours after some youths took to the streets in Abuja to protest against Bobrsiky’s way of life.

Bobrisky on his part has since replied all of his haters and as it looks, he could care less about the hate spewed his way.