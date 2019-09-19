Bobrisky Bags Endorsement Deal With Payporte

by Temitope Alabi
Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has bagged yet another endorsement deal.

Bobriksy just bagged a deal with an online clothing store, Payporte.

Read Also: Bobrisky Reacts To Protest Staged By Nigerian Youths In Abuja (Photo)

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, he simply wrote;

“New deal from @payporte.”

This is coming just hours after some youths took to the streets in Abuja to protest against Bobrsiky’s way of life.

Bobrisky on his part has since replied all of his haters and as it looks, he could care less about the hate spewed his way.

Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Payporte
0

You may also like

“Why do you guys constantly call me Ugly?” – Eniola Badmus Asks As She Share Rare Photo

Wizkid

‘New Music In 5 Years’ – Wizkid Breaks Millions Of Hearts

[Video]: ‘You slept with Toni Payne so shut up’ – Naira Marley blasts Ruggedman

Big Brother Naija 2018: Ahneeka Caught Masturbating

Desmond Elliot Bathes In Champagne After Following His Election Victory [PHOTOS]

Amber Rose Show Off Smaller Bosoms After Her Reduction Surgery ( Photos)

Lady who claimed she couldn’t date a guy who earns N100,000 gets busted, spotted begging Don Jazzy and Tekno For N50k (screenshots)

OJB Jezreel Sues Blogger For N100Million Over Fake Story

OJB Jezreel Sues Blogger For N100Million Over Fake Story

“Trust No One And Live Your Life as Humble as Possible”- Actress Rosaline Meurer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *