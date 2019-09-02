Bobrisky Blasts Mjautos, Says Car Dealer Is Bad Luck

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male Barbie, Idowu Okuneye commonly referred to as Bobrisky has not gotten over the disruption of his birthday party by men of the Nigerian police.

Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Recall that men of the Nigerian police, on Saturday, invaded Bobrisky’s birthday party, causing the celebrant to abscond venue of his party.

Also Read: Checkout Bobrisky’s Birthday Cake (Photo)

Bobrisky, who has not gotten over the event, took to his Instagram page in a now-deleted post to lambast the CEO of Mjautos as the ill-luck responsible for his misfortune.

The male barbie asked for a refund of the car he purchased for his birthday as he expressed his regret dealing with the car dealer.

See his post below:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
Tags from the story
Bobrisky, Mjautos
0

You may also like

Seal Reveals Heidi Klum Was The Brain Behind Their Annual Wedding Vow Renewal

Huddah Monroe shows off her bare boob to Instagram followers ( 18+Photos)

Khloe Kardashian Dumps James Harden, Reconciles With Lamar Odom

Late Goldie Tells Denrele: “You Know Who Killed Me And You Are Not Doing Anything”

Late Goldie Tells Denrele: “You Know Who Killed Me And You Are Not Doing Anything”

Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo: Pretty Mike, Toyin Lawani Sponsored My Birthday Dinner, Not COZA

#BBNaija 2018: Crying Housemate Lolu Reveals That He Has A Hand In DJ Xclusive’s Success

Man confesses to masturbating to Nigerian nudist, Maheeda’s photos

Chris Attoh finally breaks his silence following the murder of his wife

Former EFCC Twitter handler, Olufemi Adeyemi, joins Union Bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *