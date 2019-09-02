Bobrisky Blasts Mjautos, Says Car Dealer Is Bad Luck

Popular male Barbie, Idowu Okuneye commonly referred to as Bobrisky has not gotten over the disruption of his birthday party by men of the Nigerian police.

Recall that men of the Nigerian police, on Saturday, invaded Bobrisky’s birthday party, causing the celebrant to abscond venue of his party.

Also Read: Checkout Bobrisky’s Birthday Cake (Photo)

Bobrisky, who has not gotten over the event, took to his Instagram page in a now-deleted post to lambast the CEO of Mjautos as the ill-luck responsible for his misfortune.

The male barbie asked for a refund of the car he purchased for his birthday as he expressed his regret dealing with the car dealer.

See his post below: