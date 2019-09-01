Bobrisky Breaks Silence After Police Storm Venue Of His Birthday

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky, has finally spoken after the police shut down the venue of his much anticipated birthday celebration on Saturday

According to the controversial fellow who spoke via his Instastory, he bragged that he is a hard rock and that nothing breaks him.

The crossdresser went to solidarize with his teeming fans who turned out in their numbers to celebrate with him but denied due to the police shut down of the venue.

See what she sent out below:

