Bobrisky Compensates Tacha With 1M Naira, More Goodies

Popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky has promised to compensate his favourite BBNaija housemate, Tacha with the sum of 1million naira.

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha was disqualified from the reality show for portraying physical violence.

Popular singer, Peter Okoye, who had promised to give her 60million naira in cash, denied saying that on social media.

However, Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma came through with the sum of 50 million naira while Bobrisky also added 1 million naira with more goodies to come in the nearest future.

