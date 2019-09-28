Bobrisky Compensates Tacha With 1M Naira, More Goodies

by Amaka

Popular Nigerian transgender, Bobrisky has promised to compensate his favourite BBNaija housemate, Tacha with the sum of 1million naira.

Bobrisky and Tacha
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky and disqualified BBNaija housemate, Tacha

Information Nigeria recalls Tacha was disqualified from the reality show for portraying physical violence.

Popular singer, Peter Okoye, who had promised to give her 60million naira in cash, denied saying that on social media.

However, Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma came through with the sum of 50 million naira while Bobrisky also added 1 million naira with more goodies to come in the nearest future.

Read Also: ‘Celebrities Could Not Praise Onyeama Who Rescued Nigerians From South Africa, But Are Shouting About Tacha’s Disqualification’ – Reno Omokri

See her post below:

Tags from the story
BBNaija 2019 Tacha, Bobrisky, Tacha
0

You may also like

Beyonce Wears Totally New Look, Goes On Braids

Same Old Story: DMX Arrested For Driving With Suspended License

Olu Okeowo takes delivery of special N200m Bentley

Veteran Nollywood actress, Regina Askia Williams, makes cover of new issue of “Beauty Overdose” mag

Regina danies buy second benz

Boss lady! Regina Daniels acquires Second Benz in One Month

RMD reveals close bond he shares with Ego Boyo

Wizkid, Olamide And Basketmouth Won’t Be Voting For Any Presidential Candidate

OMG! Meet 2-year Old Indonesia Boy Who Smoked 40 Cigarettes In A Day

Checkout Eniola Badmus’ Cute Outfit To A TV Interview Today [PHOTOS]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *