Bobrisky Flaunts Her ‘Detachable Breast’ While Dancing (Video)

by Amaka

Controversial Nigerian male cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky shook her boobs while dancing in a video she shared on Instagram.

Bobrisky
Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky

The transgender shared the video in a bid to promote her eye shadow line which she recently launched.

This is coming after she launched her eyelash line, Bob Wings, in which she made 8 million Naira in just 2 weeks of sales.

Information Nigeria recalls the Bob had also shared a video in June, debunking rumors that her new pair of boobs were silicon bra.

The controversial celebrity stated has boobs are real because she went under the knife.

Read Also: Atiku’s Aide, Paul Ibe Predicts Winner Of BBNaija 2019 Pepper Dem Edition

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Bobrisky
0

You may also like

Tiwa Savage Share Photos From Her Fun Visit To An Animal Park In SA

Sweet! See how singer Dbanj surprised his wife Lineo on Valentine’s day

Bola Tinubu’s Son Seyi Tinubu Gets Engaged | Photos

Fade Ogunro: “Stay Outta My Life”

Fade Ogunro: “Stay Outta My Life”

PHOTOS: IK Osakioduwa and MTV’s Ehiz Attend MTV EMA 2013

Nollywood Actress, Adunni Ade – “I’m A Sucker For Love, I Love Hard”

Pray to God to bring your own husband to you – Uche Maduagwu comes for Toyin Aimakhu

I have 90 – 100 songs & can drop two albums today if I want to – Rudeboy

I have 90 – 100 songs & can drop two albums today if I want to – Rudeboy

Five Things We Learnt About Trey Songz On Coke Studio Africa 4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *