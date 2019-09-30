Bobrisky Flaunts Her ‘Detachable Breast’ While Dancing (Video)

Controversial Nigerian male cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky shook her boobs while dancing in a video she shared on Instagram.
The transgender shared the video in a bid to promote her eye shadow line which she recently launched.
This is coming after she launched her eyelash line, Bob Wings, in which she made 8 million Naira in just 2 weeks of sales.
Information Nigeria recalls the Bob had also shared a video in June, debunking rumors that her new pair of boobs were silicon bra.
The controversial celebrity stated has boobs are real because she went under the knife.
Watch the video below: