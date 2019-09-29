Bobrisky Is A National Disaster, Worse Than Ebola Virus: NCAC DG, Runsewe

by Valerie Oke
Collage photo of Olusegun Runsewe and Bobrisky
Collage photo of Olusegun Runsewe and Bobrisky

The Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Olusegun Runsewe, has described Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, real name, Idris Okuneye, as a National disaster which is worse than Ebola.

Speaking from his base on Saturday, he added that the crossdresser’s lifestyle needs to be curtailed because its resultant effect would be worse than the outbreak of Ebola virus.

His words:

“Bobrisky poses ”serious hazards” to Nigerian youths. According to Runsewe,  if his activities were not promptly curtailed, the resultant effect would be worse than Ebola outbreak.

”He is a national disaster, an embarrassment to the country, engaging in cultural corruption as a cross-dresser and we have to start to curtail his activities before it gets out of hand. We will not allow Bobrisky to destroy the future of our youths and the unborn Nigerians,” he said.

0

