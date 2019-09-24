Bobrisky Promises To Reveal His Sexuality When He Becomes A Billioniare

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky has made it known that she will reveal her sexuality once she becomes a billionaire.
Bobrisky made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday morning.
Read Also: “Why I Can’t Be Scared Of Any Arrest” – Bobrisky (Photo)
Learning how to fuck with people brain is also a hustle. Till further noticed no one I repeat no one will ever know my sexuality. Till am a billionaire I will now open up myself. Keep shouting gay up and down. You will tell me maybe you catch man on top me.
The more people keep showing interest to know about your SEXUALITY as if it’s their business the more I keep fucking their brain up. Just imagine someone saying Bobrisky now has breast and hips. The question is “WAS HE THERE WITH ME WHEN I WAS FIXING THE BREAST. Nigeria ?? my country. Your assignment is keep guessing till I decide to open up myself” he wrote