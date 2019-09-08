Bobrisky Purchases Brand New Range Rover (Photos)

Popular male barbie, Idowu Okuneye known as Bobrisky on Sunday took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has purchased a brand new Range Rover.

The popular crossdresser who has been at the forefront of the media, following the disruption of his birthday bash by police officers, expressed that he had always wanted this Range Rover since it hit the market in 2018.

Also Read: Why Didn’t Bobrisky Call My Bosses When I Shutdown His Party: Runsewe

The crossdresser revealed that he bought the 2019 version of the car for over N30 million.

See pictures below: