Bobrisky Purchases Brand New Range Rover (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular male barbie, Idowu Okuneye known as Bobrisky on Sunday took to his Instagram page to reveal that he has purchased a brand new Range Rover.

Bobrisky
Controversial celebrity, Bobrisky

The popular crossdresser who has been at the forefront of the media, following the disruption of his birthday bash by police officers, expressed that he had always wanted this Range Rover since it hit the market in 2018.

The crossdresser revealed that he bought the 2019 version of the car for over N30 million.

See pictures below:

Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s post
Bobrisky
Bobrisky’s new car
