Bobrisky Reacts To Protest Staged By Nigerian Youths In Abuja (Photo)

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has reacted to the staged protest by members of National Youths Council of Nigeria which took place on Thursday in Abuja.

Information Nigeria recalls that no fewer than 500 Nigerian youths stormed the streets of Abuja to protest against the lifestyle of the male cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

The controversial Nigerian transgender, however, shared a post on his Instagram page with the caption:

“I come in peace. Still glowing in the dark,”

One of her fans, who must have seen the protest video, brought it to her notice by commenting;

“Bob you are now a national problem lol paid lazy youths are protesting against you oo”

In reaction to this, Bobrisky who replied saying:

“you want to put me in trouble pls o I no see any video”

See the exchange below: