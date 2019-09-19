Bobrisky Reacts To Protest Staged By Nigerian Youths In Abuja (Photo)

by Amaka

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky has reacted to the staged protest by members of National Youths Council of Nigeria which took place on Thursday in Abuja.

Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Information Nigeria recalls that no fewer than 500 Nigerian youths stormed the streets of Abuja to protest against the lifestyle of the male cross-dresser, Bobrisky.

The controversial Nigerian transgender, however, shared a post on his Instagram page with the caption:

“I come in peace. Still glowing in the dark,”

One of her fans, who must have seen the protest video, brought it to her notice by commenting;

“Bob you are now a national problem lol paid lazy youths are protesting against you oo”

In reaction to this, Bobrisky who replied saying:

“you want to put me in trouble pls o I no see any video”

See the exchange below:

The exchange

