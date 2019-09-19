Bobrisky Reacts To Street Protest Against Him (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) embarked on a peaceful protest against popular crossdresser, Bobrisky on Wednesday, in Abuja.

The enraged youths beckoned on the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the popular cross-dresser and his likes from rubbishing the country’s pride and image.

The Vice President of NYCN (North Central Zone), Mukhtar Jebba described the activities of Bobrisky as “ungodly, unhealthy and disgusting” while speaking on behalf of the protesting youths.

He disclosed that they have declared Bobrisky as persona non grata and also added that they backed other organizations that have criticized the crossdresser.

Reacting to this, the crossdresser has laughed off the protest.

