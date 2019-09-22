Bobrisky Replies Fan Who Asked If He Has A Vagina

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye popularly known Bobrisky fired at a follower who asked if he has a vagina.

Reacting to the follower’s question, the crossdresser said: ” If I slap you, why do you people feel comfortable asking stupid questions.

The he/she further wrote: ”On a Sunday morning that all your mates are in church, this monkey is me if I have a vagina on snap chat.”

He then concluded by saying: ”is not only vagina is vaseline.”

See their exchange below;

