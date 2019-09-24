Bobrisky Reveals Her Spec In Case She Goes Back To Being A Man (Photo)

by Amaka

Controversial male cross-dresser, Bobrisky has taken to Instagram to reveal her spec in case she eventually goes back to being a man.

Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian celebrity, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky

In the post, the celebrity shared a photo of a slender lady with the words:

“Incase I finally turn man back in the nearest future…. dis is my SPEC. I love my girls light skin and beautiful. The very day I will be meeting my girl… just for her to agree to date me I will buy her 2020 Range Rover or 2020 Bentley 🔥🔥🔥🔥. Then the day she will say yes she wanna marry me 😫😫😫😫😫😫 let me not say that one now. But I sha know I will spoil the girl with my life. Pending all dis will happen I’m still a Woman”

Information Nigeria recalls over 500 youths stormed the streets of Abuja to protest against his lifestyle, tagging it as ‘ungodly’.

See her full post below:

Bobrisky's post

