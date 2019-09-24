Bobrisky Shares Screenshot Of Credit Alert He Received (PHOTO)

by Eyitemi
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, otherwise known as ”Bobrisky” on Tuesday shared the credit alert he woke up to receive.

Taking to her Instagram page to show off the credit alert, the crossdresser shared a screenshot of N1.5million dropping into his account as early as 4:47 am.

See what he posted below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Omg guys !!!! see the alert that woke me up from sleep dis morning.

A post shared by okuneye idris (@bobrisky222) on Sep 24, 2019 at 1:07am PDT

See screenshot below:

 

