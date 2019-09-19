Bobrisky Shows Off His/Her Account Balance

by Valerie Oke
Bobrisky
Popular Nigerian male cross-dresser, Bobrisky

Crossdresser, Bobrisky has flaunted a credit alert he received from a deal on Tuesday.

Information Nigeria reported that members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) embarked on a peaceful protest against popular crossdresser, Bobrisky on Wednesday, in Abuja calling on  Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the popular cross-dresser and his likes from rubbishing the country’s pride and image.

Well, the crossdresser has reacted shortly after the protest by showing off screenshots of his accounts balance with a new transaction of N4m.

The controversial figure added that it is only the alert that matters to him.

See what she wrote below:

See screenshot of her alert below:

