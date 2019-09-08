Bobrisky Shows Off His Police Escort After NCAC Boss Disrupted His Party (Photos)

Fashionable cross dresser, Bobrisky has revealed that he now walks around with policemen as escorts.

The male barbie whose birthday party was disrupted by men of the Nigerian police following the command of the Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, whom Bob had dared earlier.

Also Read: Why Didn’t Bobrisky Call My Bosses When I Shutdown His Party: Runsewe

However shortly after Runsewe’s disclosure of shutting down Bobrisky’s birthday party, the cross dresser shared a video of his police escort.

See pictures below: