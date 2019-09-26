Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh Gift Fan 250k For ‘Constantly Having Their Backs’

by Valerie Oke
The fan, Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky
The fan, Tonto Dikeh and Bobrisky

An Instagram user Solomon_Buchi has taken to his handle to share the story of how the controversial duo of Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh gifted him a whopping cash of 250k.

According to the user, it all started after Bobrisky shared that his bestie, Tonto Dikeh, has gifted him an iPhone 11 pro and asked fans to thank her on his behalf.

This made the user drop his own comment which subsequently attracted a response from Tonto Dikeh who asked him to send his account details for 150k.

Read Also: Let Me Decorate The Dick That Is Serving Me; Tonto Dikeh Replies Fan Who Queried Her For Gifting Bobrisky iPhone11

Also, Bobrisky followed suit by asking him for his details for 100k reward. Amazing isn’t it???

See screenshot below:

