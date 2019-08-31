Bobrisky’s Birthday: Actress Nkechi Blessing Kneels Down To Beg Police

A new video has emerged online wherein Popular actress, Nkechi blessing, was spotted going on her knees for men of the Nigerian police shortly after the security outfit sealed off venue for the 28th birthday bash of controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as ‘‘Bobrisky.

In the video, Nkechi was seen pleading with the police to please let the birthday bash hold as scheduled on Saturday night.

The police affirmed that it closed down the venue for the birthday bash as a result of intelligence report which was gathered.

Watch the video below: