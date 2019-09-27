BOJ, Tiwa Savage Release New Video, ‘Your Love’ (Video)

A few months ago, BOJ teased a collaboration with one of the queens of Afro-pop, Tiwa Savage, and we have been anticipating it ever since.

Now, they have finally dropped the song, “Your Love”, and as we expected, both artists kill the sultry track.

On the Genio-produced “Your Love”, BOJ and Tiwa Savage both sing about how their lovers make them feel.

BOJ opens the song by masterfully sampling his 2012 collaboration with Ajebutter 22, “Pretty Girl”, which will immediately grab the attention of avid BOJ fans.

Watch The Music Video Here: